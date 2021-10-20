Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Kansas playoff race
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.
Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the 10th time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Daniel Hemric will start on pole in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race in the Round of 8.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
3
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
4
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
9
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
13
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
16
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing
17
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
19
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
20
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
24
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
25
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
26
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
27
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
28
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
29
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
30
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
31
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
32
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
33
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
34
Ryan Ellis
15
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Chad Finchum
66
Motorsports Business Management
38
David Starr
13
Motorsports Business Management
39
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
40
Parker Kilgerman
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.