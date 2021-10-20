Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Kansas playoff race

Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the 10th time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Daniel Hemric will start on pole in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race in the Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 3 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 9 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 16 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 24 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 26 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 30 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 33 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 34 Ryan Ellis 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 37 Chad Finchum 66 Motorsports Business Management 38 David Starr 13 Motorsports Business Management 39 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 40 Parker Kilgerman 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.