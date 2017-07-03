Kyle Larson keeps win streak going in sprint cars

Kyle Larson continued his winning ways in a sprint car, capturing the feature Sunday night at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania. Kasey Kahne finished ninth. Rico Abreu was 17th .

Larson has won each of his last four sprint car races, winning a World of Outlaws race June 13 at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway, All-Star Circuit of Champions races June 19 at Wayne County Speedway and June 20 at Sharon Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek and Sunday’s race.

Larson won night three Sunday of Pennsylvania Speedweek. He plans to run Sunday through Wednesday there. Speedweek continues Monday at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown Pennsylvania, Tuesday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, and Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Kahne has stated he’s running five nights of sprint cars in Pennsylvania and will be at those tracks and at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway on Thursday.









