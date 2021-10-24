Kyle Larson keeps on rolling, wins at Kansas

Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Larson, now on his second three-race win streak of 2021, had already advanced to the Championship 4 with his victory last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Entering next week’s Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway, he’s the only one of the eight remaining playoff drivers that knows he’ll race for the Cup title Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished second to boost his hopes of making the Championship 4.

Kevin Harvick finished third, followed by Kurt Busch in fourth and another playoff driver, Denny Hamlin, in fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: William Byron

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Martin Truex Jr. was one of several playoff drivers that got into the wall in the opening stage and had to pit for flat tires and damage repair. But Truex was able to recover for seventh place at day’s end. … Also salvaging his day from a run-in with the wall was Brad Keselowski, who recovered to finish 17th and close down his deficit to the cutline going into Martinsville.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Playoff driver Kyle Busch‘s second run-in with the wall at Lap 133 forced him to pit under green and lose multiple laps for damage repair. He couldn’t recover and finished six laps off the pace in 28th … Austin Dillon got loose in Turn 2 with 44 laps to go, and his attempt to correct sent him into playoff driver Ryan Blaney, who promptly hit the wall. Blaney’s car was too damaged to continue. His 37th-place finish was made even worse due to having scored zero stage points.

NOTABLE: A pop-up rain shower led to an early red flag at Lap 12. During this period, a lightning strike within eight miles of the track initially triggered a 30-minute delay. However, as the inclement weather quickly moved away from the track, the delay was lifted and drivers were called back to their cars to resume the race. The red flag time was 15 minutes, 46 seconds.

NEXT: Round of 8 elimination race – Oct. 31 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

