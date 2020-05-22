Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne racing as Outlaws return with limited crowds

Former NASCAR winners Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne will be among those returning to race with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series before limited crowds at a Pevely, Missouri, short track.

The races tonight and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will be held before a limited number of fans in the grandstands.

According to a series release, the doubleheader will include 62 cars racing for $6,000 Friday and $20,000 Saturday, and the field will include Larson and Kahne trying to make their Outlaws debuts at I-55 this weekend.

Larson, who remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur but was approved to race with the Outlaws after completing sensitivity training, finished 10th in the Outlaws’ return May 8 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. Racing a sprint car for the first time in more than a year, Kahne didn’t make the feature race.

David Gravel scored his 52nd career Outlaws win at the Knoxville event, which was held without fans.

The races in Pevely will mark the Outlaws’ first with sprint cars before crowds since returning from hiatus after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) layoff.

Three races in the past week that had been scheduled with limited crowds for its Late Model Series were canceled because of inclement weather.

