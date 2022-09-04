Kyle Larson has issues under the hood at Darlington
Watch as Kyle Larson darts to pit road with issues under the hood of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
After the opening race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Darlington, here’s a look at the updated playoff picture. There are two races remaining in the Round of 16 before the field is whittled to 12, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason following the Sept. 17 race […]
On a peaceful Saturday in Perth, 12,000 miles from the clamour and bombast at Flushing Meadows, Margaret Court has just seen Serena Williams thwarted in a final tilt at equalling her place among the tennis immortals. While “greatest of all time” messages flash up on the electronic tickers inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the statistical greatest, the woman with 24 grand slam singles titles to the departing Williams’ 23, is at the end of this long-distance telephone call. It is a distinction that now
Collin Sexton just got PAID, here are the details.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Eventful, unpredictable and – in the end – irresistible. That was Nick Kyrgios’s performance against world No1 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night, which has broken open the US Open draw and left several bookmakers quoting Kyrgios as their favourite to win the tournament.
Dustin Johnson rattled in a monster eagle putt at the first playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, upstaging the raft of newcomers to the breakaway circuit.
It came down to the 55th hole.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Where is Georgia?
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
In Sunday’s match at the U.S. Open against No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios lost a crucial point in perhaps the most careless way possible.
LIV Golf says it's mission is to grow the game of golf. It might just be doing the opposite.
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
A fire that Kevin Harvick blamed on 'crappy-ass parts' with the Next Gen car ended his race in Sunday's Southern 500 playoff race.
Here's how NFL players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring fantasy format.
Retiring Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one final big swing in against the Cubs and got one step closer to baseball history.
This is very likely the most absurd tennis penalty point you've ever seen.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to break down all of the college football week 1 madness.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, led by Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook.
Kirk Herbstreit had some predictions for former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix debuting with Oregon vs. Georgia
Are we about to watch a fourth slugger join the 700-homer club?