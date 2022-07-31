Kyle Larson has issue, slams into Ty Dillon at Indy
Watch as Kyle Larson has an issue with his race car, slamming into Ty Dillon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Watch as Ryan Blaney takes out Daniel Suárez following the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon each were assessed 30-second penalties for short-cutting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the closing laps of Sunday’s race. A trio of late restarts saw multiple front-runners spin while battling for position in treacherous Turn 1. On the final restart of the race, both Chastain and Dillon zoomed down […]
Richard Childress comments on Tyler Reddick's win after the driver announced he is leaving to drive for 23XI Racing in 2024.
Ryan Blaney was angry after falling from third to 26th in a crash on the final restart on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
AJ Allmendinger was evaluated at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway care center after finishing seventh despite a cool suit failure in Sunday's Cup race.
Tyler Reddick wasn't the only driver who left Indianapolis feeling good.
Tyler Reddick this month already grabbed his first Cup career victory, qualified for NASCAR's playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team. Now he's got a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick closed the best month of his career with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Indy to give him two victories in the last five Cup races.
With his impending free agency leaving his future uncertain, Kyle Busch should have many options, and he should be looking beyond NASCAR as a possible move.
Ross Chastain's run through the Turn 1 escape route on the final restart led to a penalty that dropped him from second to 27th.
Watch as William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott make contact setting off a big wreck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
What drivers said Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after Tyler Reddick's Cup Series victory.
Tyler Reddick won his first Cup race to start July - then told his team he was leaving in 18 months. His win Sunday helped mend some fences.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Chase Elliott entered Sunday with a brilliant streak of five consecutive races with top-two results. It all tallied up to a pristine 1.4 average finish, dotted by three wins in that span. The stellar streak ended with a not-so-sweet 16th after an eventful Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series points leader on […]
Kevin Harvick raises questions about safety after Kurt Busch's accident at Pocono has forced him to miss a second consecutive NASCAR Cup race.
