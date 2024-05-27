Kyle Larson hopes 'it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double'

Kyle Larson's attempt at "The Double" didn't go quite as hoped Sunday. Mother Nature threw a wrench in the plans.

First, Sunday's Indianapolis 500 was delayed four hours, which forced the NASCAR star to choose to stay in Indy and risk missing the Coca Cola 600, or head to Charlotte and miss out on the Indy 500. The decision was made to finish in Indy and hope to get to Charlotte in time to relieve backup drive Justin Allgaier for the final 151 laps of the NASCAR race.

A speeding penalty on pit road knocked him out of contention in the Indy 500, as he finished 18th. Larson was on his way to Charlotte just 17 minutes after the checkered flag in Indy and arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway just in time for another weather delay. But the Coca Cola 600 was eventually red-flagged at 251 laps of the scheduled 400, ruining Larson's shot at The Double.

Monday morning, Larson posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he hopes this isn't his last shot at racing history.

— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) May 27, 2024

"What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced," Larson posted. "I hate it for Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, HAG, Hendrick Motorsports, everyone a part of the 5 team, everyone on the 17 IndyCar for speeding, my family, my friends, my fans, and the documentary crew that has followed along the journey the past 8 months.

"So much time, money, and effort went into this experience and it just kills me to have it all end the way it did. I feel like I let so many people down.

May 25, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) gets out of his car during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

"We knew all along weather could throw a wrench into things but seeing it come to reality is a horrible feeling. Up until Sunday it was truly one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can’t describe how appreciative I am of everyone’s support of me to live out a dream. I hope it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double but if it is I guess it was memorable.

"Thank you to everyone at Arrow McLaren, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and all the competitors there for making me feel welcomed. Ready to get back on track now and get refocused on winning a 2nd championship for our team."

