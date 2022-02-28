Kyle Larson holds on for victory in wild NASCAR Cup finish at Fontana

Kyle Larson crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Sunday. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

Drivers knew that Sunday’s Wise Power 400 race, the first two-mile speedway of the NASCAR Cup Series season, would not be about sheer speed. It wouldn’t be about pushing the throttle for 200 miles, driving your car into the bumpy asphalt at Fontana as hard as it could go.

No, this would be about survival.

The first clues came in Saturday’s practice session, smoke rising from unforced carnage. Coming around a turn all by himself, Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 car snapped and spun out. Ross Chastain smashed into the wall. During the race, Kyle Busch spun out on lap 15 and early leader Chase Elliott bumped the wall and went into a tailspin on lap 39.

Drivers weren’t just battling each other. They were battling themselves, battling for control of NASCAR’s Next Gen cars in their first real test at a superspeedway.

“We’re going to be living on that fine line, and there are going to be a lot of guys that step over it,” said Cole Custer, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, before Sunday's event. “There’s going to be a lot of attrition, a lot of guys wrecking.”

For much of the afternoon, Tyler Reddick held a commanding lead, earning victories in both Stage 1 and Stage 2. But this was a race of survival, and Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet didn’t survive — opening a lane for reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson to swoop in for a victory.

Coming out of a caution flag in lap 179, Larson got aggressive jockeying for position, bumping with second-place finisher Joey Logano and teammate Elliott at the head of the race. Sadly for Elliott, he didn’t receive any love from his teammate, getting sent to the back of the pack as Larson ground his way ahead.

Larson, who started 13th thanks to a pre-race penalty for car adjustments, had been hanging around the middle of the pack most of the day before suddenly inching his way into the top five and then winning a race he led for just 29 laps.

With 50 laps to go, Reddick, who’d led for 90 laps — more than the cumulative amount he’d led across all races in his four-year career — started to fade. Suddenly, his left rear tire blew out, and Erik Jones’ No. 43 pulled into the lead. Reddick then started to drift and collided with William Byron, who’d also had an impressive showing all afternoon.

It was an unfortunate end to what could’ve been a career highlight for Reddick.

That was the case for more than just Reddick — 12 caution flags flew in total, signaling a slew of spinouts.

On lap 117, Brad Keselowski drifted toward the middle of the track and the rear of his cap snapped, sending him careening sideways toward the grass. Joey Logano barely managed to swerve his No. 22 away from Keselowski's tailspin, avoiding a potentially catastrophic crash.

“Holy!” Logano was heard exclaiming over the radio. “Is there a diaper or some rags in here?”

It was a tough day for Keselowski and his No. 6 Ford. Forty laps after his near-collision with Logano, he was bumped by Bubba Wallace and spun around.

“Tell the 6 sorry, I just lost the nose,” Wallace said over the radio. “Been fighting that all day."

Fontana was just the first race of a season-long process in figuring out the new vehicle’s aerodynamics. Get used to frequent yellow flags this Cup Series season.

“These cars just don’t make as much sideforce on the side of the cars,” Aric Almirola, driving for Stewart-Haas, said before the race. “So when they start to go sideways, they actually lose downforce and it’s very easy to spin out.”

Amirola ended up foreshadowing his own fate — around lap 138, he came loose and drifted, but managed to straighten himself and drift off the track before a full spin.

