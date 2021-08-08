Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott to win at ‘The Glen’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson holds off a looming Chase Elliott in the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
Kyle Larson holds off a looming Chase Elliott in the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
This was frightening.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Golfer Si Woo Kim put five consecutive shots into the water, scoring a 13 on the par 3 11th hole during the final round at TPC Southwind.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma proudly draped the Namibian flag around her shoulders Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the […] The post Former Polish sprinter demands Christine Mboma take sex-reaffirming test after her Olympic medal win appeared first on TheGrio.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.