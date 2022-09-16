Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com extend with Hendrick Motorsports through 2026

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will race for Hendrick Motorsports for years to come, the powerhouse organization announced Friday.

The 30-year-old California native is set to pilot the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the next several years with fresh, multi-year extensions for Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com that now run concurrently through 2026.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he‘s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group in a team release. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he‘s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We‘re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

The extension comes after the driver and team came to terms in July 2021 on a deal that lengthened his contract through the end of 2023. He’ll now operate out of the Concord, North Carolina, headquarters for the foreseeable future.

Thank you to everyone at @TeamHendrick & @HendrickCars for believing in me, I wouldn‘t want to be anywhere else! https://t.co/9FtcN2ctyb — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 16, 2022

“I can‘t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said in the release. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I‘m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and our team. Even though we‘ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Larson claimed a series-best 10 victories en route to the 2021 championship in his first season running the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick last year. He’s enjoyed success in his 2022 title defense as well, winning two races thus far and in position to advance to the Round of 12 after Saturday’s Bristol Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET, USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Hendrick’s other drivers are all under contract for next year and beyond, as well, with Alex Bowman (signed through ’23), William Byron (signed through ’25) and Chase Elliott (signed through ’27) all slated to be back in their respective rides for NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.