Kyle Larson granted waiver, eligible for NASCAR playoffs

(KTXL) – Kyle Larson is eligible for the playoffs.

NASCAR made a decision on Tuesday morning regarding Larson, the Elk Grove native, who stayed in Indianapolis on May 26th to race in the Indianapolis 500; he has officially been granted a waiver.

Kyle Larson failed in his attempt at “The Double” due to weather, which prevented him from racing in the Coca-Cola 600. According to the rules, NASCAR requires its drivers to start all races in the regular season to be eligible for the playoffs.

“Kyle made every attempt to get to Charlotte. He was standing in the pit box with his helmet on, ready to go. Without the weather, they are going to be there,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition.

Most NASCAR waivers are given for injuries or suspensions. The decision in this case took more than one week.

“To not have Kyle Larson in our playoff and give our fans the opportunity to see him race for a championship and compete against some of the best drivers in the world, at the end of the day didn’t feel like the right decision for us to make,” said Sawyer. “And we didn’t, we feel like we got to the right spot.”

