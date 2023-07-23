Kyle Larson gets short end of late-race contact with Hamlin at Pocono

Kyle Larson expressed his displeasure with race winner Denny Hamlin after a late-race scrape between the two off-track friends thwarted his bid for victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Larson led twice for 24 of the 160 laps in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400, but he relinquished the top spot on Lap 154 after Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota drifted up the track and forced his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the outside wall in Turn 1.

When the yellow flag flew for Justin Haley’s crash in the next corner, Larson pulled up alongside Hamlin’s car and brushed him on the frontstretch as the field slowed.

Hamlin went on to notch his second win of the season and the 50th of his Cup Series career. Larson lost his competitive pace and dipped to a 20th-place finish at the checkered flag.

