Kyle Larson gets fourth victory in six days, winning Outlaws at Knoxville

Kyle Larson’s barnstorming dirt victory lap around the country continued Friday night, this time at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”

Larson romped to a 3.1-second victory in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 25-lap feature race at Knoxville Raceway, outdistancing 10-time series champion Donny Schatz.

It’s the second Outlaws victory of the season for Larson, who led the final 16 laps of the main event after sweeping into first past Schatz and third-place finisher David Gravel at the half-mile dirt oval in Knoxville, Iowa.

It also was the fourth sprint car victory in four states over the past six days for Larson.

He already had triumphed in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at tracks in Park City, Kansas (June 7), Lawton, Oklahoma (June 8), and Mesquite, Texas (June 10).

With his 10th career Outlaws sprint car victory, Larson moved into a tie with Danny Smith and Joe Gaerte (the crew chief on Kyle Larson Racing’s No. 2 car for Carson Macedo, who finished fourth Friday) on the seires’ all-time win list.

Larson, who has been focusing on sprint cars since his indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur, has two victories and two runner-up finishes in his six starts with the Outlaws this season.

He won the May 23 race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, the night after finishing second to defending series champion and brother-in-law Brad Sweet at I-55.

He also finished second to Schatz in his most recent Outlaws start May 30 at Lake Ozark Speedway.

His worst finish in an Outlaws race this season is 10th twice — the May 29 race at Lake Ozark and the May 8 race at Knoxville that marked the Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ return from a nearly two-month hiatus for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The May 8 event at Knoxville was held without fans; Larson’s victory Friday was before a limited crowd that was socially distanced in the grandstands.

Kyle Larson celebrates with his son, Owen, after his victory Friday at Knoxville Raceway (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race again Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway to complete the two-day event (live broadcasts are available online at www.DIRTVision.com).

