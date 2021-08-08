Kyle Larson gets fifth NASCAR Cup Series win of the year with victory at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson led the final 36 laps and picked up his fifth win of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Larson beat race leader Martin Truex Jr. out of the pits on the final stop for both drivers and pulled away for his first Watkins Glen victory by 2.43 seconds.

Two-time defending race winner Chase Elliott, Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate, finished third after starting the race from the back of the 37-driver field after his No. 9 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection. Elliott's crew chief, William Gustafson, was suspended for the race and the team was hit with a $25,000 fine while losing 10 owner and driver points.

Kyle Busch placed fourth, followed in the top 10 by Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick. Bell's car also failed pre-race inspection, putting him in the back of the field and costing him his crew chief for the race while incurring the same penalties as Elliott's team.

Elliott got past Truex in the Bus Stop with nine laps remaining but was unable to catch Larson as both dealt with lapped traffic over the final laps.

Larson, 29, said the history of Watkins Glen ran through his mind as he closed in on the victory, his second on a road course this season and the 11th Cup win of his career.

"I was like, man, it would be cool to win. It's such a historic racetrack," Larson said.

"Glad we could get it done. Glad our fenders are built strong because I ran into a few people today. Just a fun race there and a tough one, too, especially with the 9 coming there at the end. Thankfully he kind of had his issues through the middle and we didn't have to worry about him until the last couple of laps because he was by far the fastest car there late. What a fun race, fun car to drive and we executed great today. It was awesome."

After Watkins Glen's 2020 race was moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of the pandemic, fans returned in full force. Grandstand seating sold out for the sixth consecutive Cup race at the track, which sold out its camping area for the first time.

WGI President Michael Printup said Wednesday it didn't look likely the race would sell out grandstand seating. The track wasn't cleared by the state to hold the event at full capacity until early June.

"We can’t thank our dedicated fans enough for getting The Glen to this sixth straight grandstand sellout and first sellout for camping,” Printup said in a press release.

"We’ve seen their passion as they have packed the campgrounds, as well as the stands, welcoming NASCAR back to our storied venue. And we were proud to bring them an action-packed weekend that included four series racing over the course of three days.”

