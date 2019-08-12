Kyle Larson finishes third at Michigan International Speedway

Kyle Larson crossed the finish line third in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s Larson’s fifth top-five finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick finished out front in the race, with Denny Hamlin finishing second. Martin Truex Jr. brought home fourth place, followed by Daniel Suarez in the No. 5 spot.

Truex Jr. took Stage 1 and Kyle Busch finished out front in Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Larson earned 34 points over the weekend, giving him 624 on the year. He ranks No. 13 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall points standings.

The seventh-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Larson qualified in 17th position at 187.573 mph.

The Elk Grove, California product has collected five career victories, 51 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 90 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw six cautions for 24 laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 19 lead changes.

With Harvick driving his Mustang to victory lane for Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 837 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 816. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 782 points on the season.

Kyle Larson Driver Page | Get Kyle Larson Gear | Race Center