Kyle Larson finishes fifth in second New Zealand midget feature

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell‘s New Zealand dirt racing tour continued Friday as the NASCAR drivers took part in midget races at Baypark Family Speedway in Mount Maunganui.

The main event was the South Pacific 40 Lapper.

Larson, who is competing in New Zealand for the second offseason in a row, placed fifth in the feature. It was his second top five of the tour after he finished second Wednesday at Western Springs Speedway. Michael Pickens finished first Wednesday and Friday.

Bell had a disappointing outing after his sprint feature win on Wednesday.

He won his midget heat race over Tyler Courtney and Larson, but his night ended early in the feature when he lost his left rear tire.

Larson and Bell’s New Zealand adventure continues Sunday back at Western Springs Speedway with the World Midget 30-lap Derby.

