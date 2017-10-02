Kyle Larson finishes fifth at Dover after losing lead under yellow

Kyle Larson‘s hopes of finally winning a race at Dover International Speedway ended under caution.

After winning Stage 2 of Sunday’s playoff elimination race at the one-mile track, Larson briefly lost power to his No. 42 Chevrolet during the resulting caution following pit stops.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver fell from first to sixth when the car wouldn’t re-fire. He had shut the car off to save fuel and cool down the car. He eventually finished fifth.

“It just didn’t re-fire that one time,” Larson said. “Kind of hard to pass when I got back there. I couldn’t really move up the race track because I would be in dirty air. We short pitted, got to third, but fell back and finished fifth.

“I felt like if I could have restarted the leader I probably would have had a shot to win like the No. 24 (Chase Elliott), but once I had to restart on the inside of the third row I was kind of done unless I had a caution, which there wasn’t any left the rest of the race.”

Larson has now finished in the top five at Dover four times. He had finished second in two of the last three starts there.

Larson easily transferred to the second round of the playoffs last week at New Hampshire. He enters next week’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with four consecutive top fives.

