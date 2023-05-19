Kyle Larson fastest in All-Star practice in Cup Series return to North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson topped the leaderboard at 109.144 mph in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice for the All-Star events at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the first official series laps at the .625-mile oval since 1996.

The 50-minute session served all Cup teams before Sunday’s exhibition races — the All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and the All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

Behind Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford at 108.408 mph. Completing the top five were Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 108.204 mph, Chris Buescher in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford at 108.064 mph, and Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at 107.965 mph.

Series points leader Ross Chastain was 16th fastest with a speed of 107.056 mph in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. His teammate Daniel Suárez went for an early spin in the session, brushing the wall with the back end of his No. 99 Chevrolet. He suffered no significant damage but posted just the 32nd-fastest lap at 105.659 mph

