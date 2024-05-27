Kyle Larson falls short of 'The Double,' wins Indy 500 Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Kyle Larson fell short of history Sunday by failing to become the fifth driver to participate in the IndyCar Series’ Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 in the same day due to inclement weather. But he did add another accolade to his monumental May. Larson has been named Rookie of the Year for the 108th Indianapolis 500 after finishing 18th with a top average lap speed of 223.584 mph, IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Monday.

Although the Greatest Spectacle in Racing was delayed four hours due to rain, Larson stayed in Speedway to complete all 200 laps of the Indianapolis 500. By the time he got to Charlotte, however, the race was delayed and eventually ended by rain.

Kyle Larson: 'I hope it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double.'

Larson competed alongside Alexander Rossi (fourth), Pato O’Ward (second) and Caleb Ilott (11th) as a member of Arrow McLaren, and finished in the third-highest position of the group in what was his first IndyCar Series race of his career. Larson was not only helped by the Arrow McLaren team, but by racing legends Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, too, in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.

Although Larson has said NASCAR is his current priority, he would be open to competing in another Indianapolis 500. He has not decided about his entry in the 2025 race.

Contact Kyle Smedley with comments via email at KSmedley@Gannett.com or on X @KyleSmedley_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kyle Larson finishes 18th, wins 2024 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year