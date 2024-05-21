Kyle Larson faces additional obstacles to completing historic IndyCar/NASCAR double Sunday

Kyle Larson's attempt to become the first driver in a decade to pull off the rare Indy-Charlotte double this Sunday may have gotten even more difficult.

In addition to potential weather delays at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Larson will start from the No. 5 spot in the 2024 Indy 500, the possibility of former President Donald Trump attending NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte could create additional obstacles to Larson making it to the track in time.

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will be making his open-wheel debut in this year's Indy 500. After the race concludes, he's scheduled to get a helicopter ride to the airport and fly to Charlotte on a charter jet for that evening's NASCAR race.

The extraordinary test of endurance is one that only four other drivers (John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch) have ever attempted. Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion, was the last to drive in both races in 2014.

Complicating matters further is the possibility that increased security measures that would accompany Trump's visit to Charlotte would take precedence over Larson's timely arrival.

That would put Larson in a very difficult position, since the Coca-Cola 600 is one of NASCAR's premier races and he couldn't afford to lose ground in the season-long points standings. Larson currently leads the Cup standings through 13 races.

According to Larson's NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, the possibility for any type or weather or travel delay could end up forcing Larson to pull out of the Indy 500.

"We know we need to be at Charlotte for the points, and we're just going to let it play out then we'll make that decision Sunday," Hendrick said. "It'd be very tough, be very disappointing because of all the effort everyone has put in ... He's in such a good position, it would be extremely hard."

Rick Hendrick said it would be "extremely hard" to pull Kyle Larson out of the Indy 500 if there is weather in order to get him to the Coke 600 on time. He explains who will make the decision and then talks about the difficulty if they have to make a decision. pic.twitter.com/DXgdhKI0Qw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 21, 2024

The current race-day forecast for Indianapolis calls for a 60% chance of rain with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Of the four drivers to attempt the 1100-mile Indy/Charlotte double, only Stewart was able to finish both races, a feat he accomplished in 2001.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump could complicate Kyle Larson Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 double plan