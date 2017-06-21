Kyle Larson extends winning streak with another victory on dirt

Kyle Larson keeps winning regardless of what he’s driving.

Larson won Tuesday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Sharon Speedway, a high-banked 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio.

The victory marks Larson’s fourth in the last eight days – and his third in the last three days. His streak started June 13 when he won a World of Outlaws race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.

He followed that by winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. He won Monday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions race at Wayne County Speedway, a 3/8-mile clay oval in Orrville, Ohio.

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu was third. Former Cup driver Dave Blaney, an owner of Sharon Speedway and father of Ryan Blaney, finished 11th.

Win number 10 on the 2017 year! Been a few years since I've been in double digits. Hopefully can keep it rolling!! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 21, 2017















