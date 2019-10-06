Kyle Larson ends 75-race winless drought with win at Dover

Kyle Larson finally broke through to Victory Lane, winning Sunday at Dover International Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Larson ended a winless streak of 75 races, a stretch that included nine runner-up finishes to win for the first time at the Monster Mile during Dover’s 50th anniversary celebration and its 100th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Larson’s advancement to the Round of 8 marks the furthest for Chip Ganassi Racing, it was the sixth career win for Larson and his first victory of the playoffs in the No. 42 Chevrolet. Larson had to hold off Dover stalwart Martin Truex Jr., who came in second in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 1.578 seconds behind, to finish the job. Larson last won in 2017 at Richmond Raceway.

On a day when several playoff drivers had trouble, Larson will not have to worry as the series heads to the unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway for the second event in the Round of 12. Alex Bowman, in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, came in third with Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, fourth and Denny Hamlin, in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, fifth.

As for other playoff drivers, Clint Bowyer was 10th, Brad Keselowski 11th and William Byron 13th. Meanwhile, Joey Logano (34th, rear axle), Ryan Blaney (35th, brakes) and Chase Elliott (38th, engine) all experienced mechanical issues that led to subpar days.

