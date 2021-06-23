Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole Award for first Pocono race
Kyle Larson, winner at Nashville Superspeedway, will start on the Busch Pole for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
See where your favorite driver will pit for the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organic CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — race one of the weekend doubleheader. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s event, pit stall selections will be picked for Sunday’s race.
The Cup Series races twice at Pocono this weekend.
As Larson has dominated the competition, traders have been forced to change their strategy of how to deal with him and the competition. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Richard Childress Racing has been one of the most consistent mid-pack teams all year. This week, both drivers are in the top 10. (Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
