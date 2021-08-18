Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sunday’s race at Michigan
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson will start on the Busch Pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Kyle Larson will start on the Busch Pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Michigan International Speedway. Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the top spot for the fifth time this season. He is a five-time winner this year […]
Kyle Larson will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.
AJ Allmendinger arguably won the biggest race of his career this past weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the NASCAR Cup Series’ debut on the 14-turn layout. Even after the triumph, Allmendinger‘s primary focus was still on capturing the Xfinity Series championship with Kaulig Racing. During the course of his NASCAR career, Allmendinger […]
Austin Cindric will be joined on the front row by AJ Allmendinger.
Panthers WR Robby Anderson was off to the side today during the first joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.
Drop in on the No. 14 team's radio at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin tangle in the closing laps of the race.
The AIG Women’s British Open has raised the bar substantially for women’s golf with a new record prize fund.
In a key sequence in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” Emily Blunt’s Lily Houghton and Dwayne Johnson’s skipper Frank have to dive off their boat to solve an underwater puzzle. Not only does Lily get trapped, but she ends up fighting for air as the drama unfolds. Underwater director of photography Ian Seabrook stepped in to film […]
In addition to donating prize money to relief efforts in Haiti following a deadly earthquake, tennis star Naomi Osaka said she plans to do more. “I feel like I’m not really doing that much,” Osaka said on Monday. The prize money thing was the first thing I thought I could do that would raise the most awareness.
Now that she has some distance from her experience in Tokyo, Staley isn't as firm on her decision to leave Team USA.
The 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs begin Friday — a seven-race battle among 10 title-eligible drivers for the championship. First up is the Round of 10, featuring World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Two contenders will then be eliminated before the Round of 8, which will include […]
Rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot on her, according to a police affidavit released Wednesday. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that released along with the criminal complaint in the case.
Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which holds a four-game lead over the defending World Series champions.
The 23-year-old pulled out of the French Open after being threatened with expulsion over refusing to fulfil media duties.
Packers seventh-round pick Kylin Hill looks like the clear favorite to be the No. 3 running back on the roster.
News footage showed people desperately clinging to a military cargo plane before falling to their deaths.View Entire Post ›
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that the loss of receiver Allen Hurns is “unfortunate” and he will be placed on injured reserve, which would end his season unless he reaches an injury settlement and is released.
Engineer and YouTuber Made Stuff Here has made a robotic auto-aiming bow and arrow that can hit flying targets and never misses. The post This Auto-Aiming Bow Never Misses Its Target appeared first on Nerdist.
The baseball world offered up thoughts and prayers to Chris Bassitt after the A's starter was struck in the face with a line drive on Tuesday night.
The gluttonous amount of young talent proved the most striking part about being around Ohio State this week. There’s an unusual amount of early hyperbole for the 2021 Ohio State class.