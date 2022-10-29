Kyle Larson earns Busch Light Pole at Martinsville

Kyle Larson earned the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Larson’s lap of 96.078 mph was the quickest, meaning his No. 5 Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Behind Larson is a hungry field of playoff contenders — Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe will start second, third and fourth, respectively, as each look to clinch their spots in the Championship 4. Cole Custer rounded out the top five in qualifying.

Brad Keselowski was sixth-fastest in the final round ahead of Daniel Suárez, Kevin Harvick, playoff contender Ross Chastain and Harrison Burton.

Denny Hamlin will start 11th on Sunday after a posting a lap at 95.815 mph, missing the final round of qualifying by just .01 seconds to Chastain in Group B. Joey Logano, who clinched his fifth visit to the Championship 4 in the past nine seasons with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start alongside Hamlin in 12th.

Defending Martinsville winner William Byron will start 25th Sunday, deep in the field while fellow playoff competitors look to bump him out of the Championship 4. Byron enters the 500-lap contest five points above the elimination line. Hamlin is the first driver out with Blaney 18 points out, Christopher Bell 33 points behind and Briscoe 44 points back. Bell and Briscoe believe they must win to advance to their first Championship 4.

Bell posted the 20th-fastest lap at 95.241 mph. Bell won the Round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course to clinch his spot in the Round of 8.

PRACTICE

Denny Hamlin posted the fastest lap in practice at 95.079 mph, his 19.916-second lap time besting Ryan Blaney by just .001 seconds on the leaderboard to the No. 12 Ford’s 95.075 mph lap. Chase Elliott (94.922 mph), Kyle Larson (94.870 mph) and Tyler Reddick (94.827 mph) completed the top five on the single-lap leaderboard.

With 500 laps ahead on Sunday, long-run speed will prove critical. Blaney excelled Saturday, boasting the best 10-lap average at 94.770 mph. William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five on the longer run while Christopher Bell, Larson, Cole Custer, Reddick and Hamlin completed the top 10.

Ross Chastain struggled the most of the playoff contenders not yet locked into the Championship 4. The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet was 18th-quickest on the single-lap leaderboard and only improved to 16th overall on the 10-lap averages at 93.879 mph.

Joey Logano was slowest of all playoff drivers, placing 23rd in single-lap speeds at 94.153 mph and 18th in 10-lap averages at 93.835 mph.

