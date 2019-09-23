Kyle Larson drives No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro to sixth-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Larson placed sixth in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 32 points to his season total.

Larson now sits at No. 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2076 points. He’s collected six top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. earned the checkered flag in the race, with Kyle Busch taking second, and Denny Hamlin placing third. Brad Keselowski brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman in the No. 5 spot.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Larson qualified in 13th position at 124.971 mph. The seventh-year driver has tallied five career victories, 53 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 95 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

