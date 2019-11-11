Kyle Larson drives No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at ISM Raceway

Kyle Larson placed fourth in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Larson now sits at No. 6 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 2321 points. He’s posted eight top-five finishes in 2019.

Denny Hamlin came away with the victory in the race, with Kyle Busch following in second, and Ryan Blaney placing third. Kevin Harvick followed in fifth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamlin came away victorious in Stage 1, and Joey Logano took Stage 2.

Larson qualified in fifth position at 139.238 mph. The seventh-year driver has collected six career victories, 55 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 98 races.

There were 39 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. There were eight lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Hamlin’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1278 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1235. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1193 points on the season.

Kyle Larson Driver Page | Get Kyle Larson Gear | Race Center