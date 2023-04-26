Kyle Larson to drive Kaulig Racing car in Darlington Xfinity race

Kyle Larson will drive the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway May 13.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley also have driven Kaulig’s No. 10 car in the Xfinity Series this season.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said in a statement released by the team. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice called Larson “really big for our sport right now, and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing.”

The May 13 Xfinity race is part of Darlington’s “Throwback Weekend.” As part of the celebration, NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers (including Larson) will be recognized.

