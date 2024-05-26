Kyle Larson will drive Indy 500 over NASCAR Cup race if weather dictates

NASCAR star Kyle Larson will stay in Indianapolis in case weather delays or interrupts Sunday's Indy 500, a source told IndyStar on Sunday morning.

Larson, the NASCAR Cup points leader who qualified fifth for Sunday's Indy 500, is trying to drive in Indy and in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. He's the first driver attempting the "Double" since 2014.

Gavin Ward, the team principal for Arrow McLaren, the team fielding Larson's No. 17 Chevrolet for the Indy 500, said that NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is "committed" to Larson's Indy 500 participation.

A source had told IndyStar that Hendrick gave the OK for Larson to stay and use a relief driver in the Cup race, if necessary.

