Kyle Larson to don Terry Labonte throwback for Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson revealed on the Wednesday edition of NASCAR Race Hub the paint scheme that Larson will run for the throwback race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12 (3:00 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet will pay homage to two-time Southern 500 winner and former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte and his iconic No. 5 Kellogg’s Chevrolet. Labonte was a 12-time Cup Series winner in his 12 years with Hendrick Motorsports, with his first trip to Victory Lane coming in 1980 at Darlington Raceway — just two years after making his Cup Series debut at the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”

A #NASCARThrowback paint scheme everyone has been craving. Feast your eyes on this No. 5: https://t.co/0DFtKKIgWo pic.twitter.com/Pgqk1Cz5GK — Hendrick Automotive Group (@HendrickCars) April 24, 2024

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, grabbed his first victory in 12 starts at Darlington Raceway last year in September during the Southern 500. The win marked a breakthrough for the California native after having three runner-up performances in previous years.

“This is such a cool scheme that‘s so special to fans, it‘s really a part of history. And so is Terry. Getting to surprise somebody like that, who‘s done so much for the sport, is going to be really cool.” said Larson, ahead of Wednesday‘s live unveil.