Kyle Larson dominates en route to Ohio Sprintweek feature win in Ohio

It may be an off-weekend for the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, but not for Kyle Larson.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the feature event Friday night in the Ohio Sprintweek race at Ohio’s Attica Raceway Park. Larson won the All-Star Circuit of Champions Series race by more than seven seconds, having lapped half the 25-car field by the time he took the checkered flag.

Sprint car legend Dave Blaney, father of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney, finished second, followed by Buddy Kofoid.

Larson has now won his last three sprint car race starts.

3 in a row in the sprint car. Track was SLICK last night at Attica. Hopefully the weather gets better for the rest of the week so we can get some more racing in. Photos courtesy of trentgowerphotography https://t.co/uHvBU9snjJ — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 15, 2019





