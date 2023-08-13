Kyle Larson dominates 62nd Knoxville Nationals for his second win of the historic race

WoO Knoxville Nationals Kyle Larson blurred car shot.jpg

Kyle Larson was practically unchallenged as he led all 50 laps of the Knoxville Nationals top score his 32nd World of Outlaws win in his 136th start. That is a winning percentage of almost 25 percent. With the victory, Larson became only the eighth driver in the 62-year history of this race to win it multiple times. His first victory came just two years ago in 2021.

This was only the second time that a driver has led flag to flag since the lap total was increased to 50. Schatz, winner of Wednesday night's preliminary feature, also led 50 laps in 2015.

Starting from the pole, Larson brought Schatz along with him with a good jump at the start. Schatz was seeking his 12th Knoxville Nationals win and back-to-back victories in the historic race after taking the checkers first last year.

For a while it seemed no one wanted to hold onto second-place. Schatz held the position for the first 14 laps until he was overtaken by Rico Abreu. A caution waved soon after Abreu assumed the spot until a right rear tire went down under caution, forcing him into the work area. Abreu would recover to finish seventh.

Logan Schuhart battled his way to second after starting the race fourth, but mechanical issues sent him to the pits on Lap 39.

Since no one else seemed to want it, David Gravel grabbed the runner-up position late in the race after passing Schatz in a furious battle with 10 laps remaining. It takes a while to get through a field of the best sprint car drivers in the world, and Gravel started the race well back in 22nd after being forced to race into the main event through the Hard Knox Last Chance Qualifier. He finished second in that race behind Aaron Reutzel.

"(Gravel) had me really nervous coming from 22nd there," Larson said in a press release. "You can never count any of those guys out no matter where they start. Fifty long laps here is a lot of time. I’m just glad I was able to do my homework this week and execute a flawless 50 laps."

The Winner’s toast pic.twitter.com/izJHkcgVTD — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) August 13, 2023

Had Gravel been able to dispose of Schatz quicker, he might have been able to track down Larson since he had a car that worked so well in traffic.

"Did you guys like that show from the back?" Gravel asked. "Man, I want to be a two-time winner of the Knoxville Nationals so bad. Two seconds in a row now. I gave one away last year, and tonight I needed a couple more laps. I had a really good car.

"The track has been really consistent this Nationals. They till the top and it’s really fast around the top. I was able to get going early and kind of had a couple bad laps about 10 laps in but then got to the top and knew that’s where I needed to be the rest of the race."

Schatz held onto the third position.

Fourth-place Giovanni Scelzi and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Larson now has back-to-back wins in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series after beating Logan Schuhart in the Ironman 55. Notably, Larson Ironman win was also his second in that famed race.

Results

A Main (50 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[22]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet[16]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 8. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[8]; 9. 55-Kerry Madsen[7]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[20]; 11. 5-Spencer Bayston[13]; 12. 14-Corey Day[10]; 13. 2KS-Chase Randall[14]; 14. 21-Brian Brown[19]; 15. 4-Ian Madsen[11]; 16. 8-Aaron Reutzel[21]; 17. 3J-Dusty Zomer[12]; 18. 9P-Parker Price Miller[18]; 19. 13-Justin Peck[17]; 20. 7BC-Anthony Macri[15]; 21. 2M-Davey Heskin[24]; 22. 10-Scott Bogucki[23]; 23. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 24. 39-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]