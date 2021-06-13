Kyle Larson’s dominant return to NASCAR and its opportunity to promote social justice

Anthony Martin didn’t deny the fact that this has not been a good week when asked how he was doing. He shared that he’s “hanging in there” after a former student at the after-school nonprofit program he founded was killed Monday.

Dwan Jenkins-Stanton was shot at a corner store in North Philadelphia, according to multiple news reports, and Martin and his wife, Michelle Martin, along with others involved with his Urban Youth Racing School in the city, remain devastated by the death of their former student.

“He was like a nephew to me, like a family member,” Martin said. “He was very, very close to us, so this one hit home pretty strong.”

Despite the circumstances, Martin answered a call from The Observer this week to discuss a subject unrelated to Jenkins-Stanton, and Michelle joined the conversation. They were ready to talk.

The couple has worked with NASCAR driver Kyle Larson since 2017, and in an especially close capacity over the past year, after Larson used a racial slur during an April 2020 iRacing event broadcast live on Twitch that led to his suspension from NASCAR through the remainder of the 2020 season. The incident cost him major sponsors and his job driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Martins, both of whom are Black, confirmed Larson’s close involvement with their program, which is designed to elevate underrepresented youth in motorsports, as well as the well-documented reparations Larson made to their organizations and others in the Black community. Additionally, they shared their thoughts on how conversations around the incident should continue as the driver tears through the Cup Series with three wins in 16 races, and continues to seek sponsors that have shied from affiliation since his use of a slur.

Michelle Martin said she has no rear-view mirror when it comes to harping on Larson’s mistake after forgiving the driver through sincere conversations. But she said she also sees the trajectory of his story — the fall from grace, a genuine effort to educate himself out of the spotlight and his triumphant return to the series with Hendrick Motorsports — as an opportunity for partner companies to highlight diversity and inclusion efforts and “the wrong and the right way that it can be done.”

“Kyle started off one way, but he ended up here,” Martin said. “And I think Kyle can teach a lot of people about being more tolerant, forgivable and what that looks like.”

Repercussions and reparations

When Larson uttered the N-word during a live-streamed iRacing event last spring, major sponsors, including McDonald’s, Credit One Bank, AdventHealth and Chevrolet quickly separated themselves from the driver. CGR released Larson, and he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He stepped out of the spotlight, deactivated his Twitter account and organized meetings with leaders in the Black community, such as Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Tony Sanneh and the Martin family, to apologize and educate himself about the history of racism in the United States.

Michelle Martin said that Larson met with her in person to apologize to her and others in the program, such as student Jysir Fisher, who accompanied Larson to Victory Lane after a 2019 race he won at Dover. Martin said that she needed to see in Larson’s eyes that he was genuinely sorry (not just sorry that he got caught), and believes he was sincere and has “earned his way back.”

“Kyle was sorry that it ever happened, so I felt that he deserved a second chance,” she said.

“My wife gave him a 400-year history lesson on African Americans in two hours and he stayed there at the racing school for three to four hours that day,” Anthony said. “He really wanted to understand the plight of African Americans and how hurtful the word was that he actually used. He did that.”

Since Larson has been reinstated by NASCAR and picked up by Hendrick Motorsports, he has maintained his ties to the program, launching a charitable initiative called Drive for 5 through the Kyle Larson Foundation in which he’s committed to contributing $5 for each lap he races and $5,000 for each top-five finish he earns this season.

The proceeds will be used to fund five scholarships per year for students at the Urban Youth Racing School, provide meals for at least five families per day through The Sanneh Foundation and support at least five communities per year through school grants provided by Hendrick Cares, according to the website. Through his performance so far this year, Larson has pledged to contribute $65,480 and said the goal is to reach $500,000 through additional donations from fans or other sources.

Expanding new partnerships

That is where sponsors can also make a difference. Valvoline, for example, announced it expanded its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports in April to sponsor Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet for three races this year — at Nashville, Daytona and the Bristol night race — in addition to its sponsorship of No. 24 driver William Byron for two races. The company has agreed to match Larson’s donation of $5 for each lap completed and $5,000 for a top-five finish at Nashville. Additionally, Valvoline has opted to utilize part of its real estate on the back of the car to promote the Drive for 5 program at the track. Discussions around sponsoring Larson started long before he was winning this year.

“What really got us excited about Kyle was that James Brown interview on CBS,” Valvoline associate brand manager Patrick Daugherty told The Observer. “When (the interview) talked about Kyle’s journey, the massive mistake that he made and how he’s righting his wrongs in a sense. ... That made us comfortable to work with him.”

Daugherty said that Valvoline would not have considered working with Larson had he not seemed sincere in his efforts to atone. Chevrolet, as well, resumed its relationship with the driver after he was reinstated by NASCAR and vetted by Hendrick, who continues to promote Hendrick Cars on the No. 5 as the primary sponsor for races not bought by sponsors NationsGuard, Freightliner, Cincinnati and MetroTech so far this year.

“Selfishly, I like having Hendrick Cars on it because I like for our business all of the hits we have on the internet and all the fans,” Hendrick said after Larson swept all four stages of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. “We’re selling cars and we’re having a lot of fun with it.”

“We’ve talked to a lot of people,” Hendrick added. “There’s not going to be any problem getting a sponsor for Kyle.”

Larson also said racing and competing is a greater priority for him than tracking down new sponsors.

“I think if we can go out there and run up front and continue to win races and continue to do good things off the racetrack as well, sponsors will come,” Larson told The Observer.

Supporting Larson ‘150 percent’

The Martin family helped coordinate the October interview that sparked Valvoline’s interest through a connection to Brown, and they were featured in that video.

They said that they support Larson “150 percent” since he has made amends and continues to be a present figure in their community. While they expect the money he earns through Drive for 5 to come at the end of the season, they said that he’s already donated two simulator rigs and is quick to answer the phone or do a Zoom call to give driving lessons to students.

“That’s almost like a kid who loves basketball is practicing a jump shot, and he picks up the phone and calls LeBron James,” Anthony said. “That’s what it’s like in the racing realm.”

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, left and team owner Rick Hendrick, right, celebrate winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

And that’s what they hope to see continue, Michelle said, and for sponsorship to elevate Larson’s story about righting wrongs while drawing attention to opportunities for groups who are underrepresented in motorsports and beyond.

“We feel like we’re bridging the gap, so it’s really not about just Kyle,” Michelle said. “It’s about bringing exposure and exposing these children to the possibilities that life has to offer, and motorsports is just one of the huge ones.”

“Anthony started the conversation that one of our students was pretty much assassinated,” she continued. “We just want to be able to show these kids that there are different things you can do in life, and this is just one of them. Gravitate towards something. Don’t pick up a gun. Just do something that’s constructive.”

Although she said she’s ready to look past his use of the N-word, she doesn’t think the lesson should be lost.

“I think sponsorship for Kyle is an opportunity for a company to come together and say, ‘Listen, let’s learn from Kyle,’ ” Michelle said. “There’s a lot to be learned from what Kyle did.”