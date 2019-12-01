Kyle Larson continues winning streak in Arizona
After winning three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget series races in California, Kyle Larson continued his winning ways Saturday by capturing the feature on the opening night of the Copper Classic sprint car race at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Christopher Bell finished second in the ASCS Southwest Region race.
Scroll to continue with content
The Copper Classic concludes Sunday night.
REGIONAL RESULTS: Kyle Larson Takes ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener!
Find out more at https://t.co/1bHpK1RDoH pic.twitter.com/EggomxPA50
— American Sprint Car Series (@LucasOilASCS) December 1, 2019