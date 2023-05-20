Kyle Larson claims Truck Series win at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Kyle Larson made history as the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver to win at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 27 years following his overtime win in the Tyson 250 Saturday afternoon.

Ty Majeski finished runner-up behind the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, with Matt DiBenedetto, Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top five.

Series points leader Zane Smith finished 32nd following a Lap 200 wreck.

The Truck Series will next trek to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.