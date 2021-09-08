Kyle Larson claims Busch Pole Award for Round of 16 race at Richmond; see lineup
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 middle race at Richmond Raceway.
Larson will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the second time this season, in search of his second Richmond victory.
Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, meanwhile, is off this weekend.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
7
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
8
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
9
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
12
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
14
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
17
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
19
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
20
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
Daniel Suarez
99
TrackHouse Racing
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
26
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
28
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
29
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
31
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
32
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Joey Gase
15
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.