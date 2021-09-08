Kyle Larson claims Busch Pole Award for Round of 16 race at Richmond; see lineup

Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 middle race at Richmond Raceway.

Larson will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the second time this season, in search of his second Richmond victory.

Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, meanwhile, is off this weekend.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 20 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 21 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 28 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 31 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 34 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.