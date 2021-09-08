Kyle Larson claims Busch Pole Award for Round of 16 race at Richmond; see lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
Kyle Larson claims Busch Pole Award for Round of 16 race at Richmond; see lineup
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 middle race at Richmond Raceway.

RELATED: Complete schedule for Richmond | Betting odds

Larson will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the second time this season, in search of his second Richmond victory.

Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, meanwhile, is off this weekend.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

7

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

8

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

9

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

12

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

14

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

17

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

19

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

20

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

Daniel Suarez

99

TrackHouse Racing

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

26

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

28

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

29

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

30

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

31

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

32

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

33

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

34

Joey Gase

15

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

