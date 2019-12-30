Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell among NASCAR drivers entered in Chili Bowl

Three-time defending winner Christopher Bell and a handful of current and former NASCAR drivers are among the 336 entries so far for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

The midget racing event will be held Jan. 13 – 18 on the Tulsa Expo Raceway, a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Expo Square.

Bell, who will compete for Leavine Family Racing as a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020, won the event from 2017-19.

Joining Bell in trying to claim the Chili Bowl’s “Golden Driller” trophy are:

* Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley.

* Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe and former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver and two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu.

* NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch.

* Former IndyCar and Xfinity Series driver James Davison.