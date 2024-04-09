Kyle Larson chats about his hot start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup season; preps for first Indy 500

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kyle Larson, NASCAR driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet and Elk Grove native, joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his start to the 2024 season, his second place finish on Sunday in Martinsville to put him atop the Cup Series standings and seeing Hendrick Motorsports finish first, second and third place in that race.

Larson, 31, will now will now turn his attention to this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, June’s upcoming visit to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma and the preparations for his first Indy 500 experience in May, and why he will attempt to pull off “The Double” with a NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte the same day as competing in Indianapolis. Should he complete both races, Larson would race 1,100 miles in one day between both events.

