Kyle Larson on Busch Pole for Michigan; see lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
Kyle Larson on Busch Pole for Michigan; see lineup
Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the top spot for the fifth time this season. He is a five-time winner this year and a three-time winner at the 2-mile Michigan track in his Cup Series career.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s New Holland 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at Michigan. Cindric is the series’ most recent winner, claiming his fifth victory of the season last Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Austin Hill is on the pole for Friday’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota. That race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will open the seven-race playoffs for the Camping World Truck Series.

RELATED: Michigan, Gateway weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

 

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

4

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

14

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

15

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

16

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

17

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

20

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

21

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

25

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

26

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

27

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

29

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

30

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing

31

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

32

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

33

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

34

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

35

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

36

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

37

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

