Kyle Larson on Busch Pole for Michigan; see lineup

Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the top spot for the fifth time this season. He is a five-time winner this year and a three-time winner at the 2-mile Michigan track in his Cup Series career.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric claimed the pole for Saturday’s New Holland 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at Michigan. Cindric is the series’ most recent winner, claiming his fifth victory of the season last Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Austin Hill is on the pole for Friday’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota. That race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will open the seven-race playoffs for the Camping World Truck Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 17 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 19 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 21 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 29 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 31 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 37 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.