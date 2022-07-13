Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet start new sprint car series

Kyle Larson is taking his interest in dirt track racing to another level.

Larson and his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, are starting a new dirt-track series for sprint cars in 2023. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will have a 12-race schedule, with each event targeted for midweek so the series won’t compete with similar dirt series.

Larson has won a NASCAR Cup championship but often mentions sprint car racing on dirt as his favorite form of motorsports. He has won the Chili Bowl, the Kings Royal and the Knoxville Nationals.

Sweet is a three-time champion of the World of Outlaws, sprint-car racing’s top series.

Two of the 12 High Limit races will pay $50,000 to win next season. The others will offer $23,000 to the winner.

“Our mission is to help sprint car racing become bigger and better,” said Larson in a statement released by the series. “The High Limit Sprint Car Series will not only create more opportunities for sprint car drivers to race mid-week shows for big money but also give dirt track fans more great racing to attend.”

FloRacing is scheduled to stream the races live. Events will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Larson and Sweet plan to compete and hope to attract many of the nation’s best sprint car drivers.

Series dates and venues will be announced later. The series will conduct a test run of sorts Aug. 16 this year in the High Limit Open, a $22,022-to-win race at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana.

