Kyle Larson blocks Chase Elliott into the fence at Auto Club Speedway

None of the 20 athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympic team has reached Beijing with the Games opening at the end of the week, the International Paralympic Committee said Monday. IPC spokesman Craig Spence, in an interview with The Associated Press, said he was hopeful the athletes would arrive in China for Friday's opening ceremony despite difficult logistics. “We're in regular dialogue with Ukraine about their participation at the Games, and we're working hard behind the scenes to get them here,” Spence said.