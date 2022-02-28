Kyle Larson blocks Chase Elliott into the fence at Auto Club Speedway
Watch as Kyle Larson blocks his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, into the fence at Auto Club Speedway.
Even after Kyle Larson's dominant finish to 2021, he entered the new NASCAR Cup Series season full of uncertainty. Just two races into the new year in the new car, Larson no longer has to wonder — although his path to victory included a fateful collision with furious teammate Chase Elliott on a wild day at Fontana. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion held off Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez in a tense finish Sunday, surviving a restart with four laps left to win at Auto Club Speedway for the second time.
Hendrick Motorsports landed its reigning champion driver in Victory Lane after Sunday’s Wise Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but it didn’t escape the 2-mile track Fontana, California, without incident. With 20 laps to go and amidst a three-way battle for the lead with Joey Logano, eventual race winner Kyle Larson […]
Recap the NASCAR Cup Series race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana that saw Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski trigger a big wreck and Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott make contact late.
Watch as Bubba Wallace makes contact with Brad Keselowski, triggering a big wreck late in the race at Auto Club Speedway.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 2 of 2022 season (Auto Club) Active […]
Auto Club Xfinity race results: See where everybody finished in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
Mark Martin joins the FOX Sports booth to talk NASCAR's new Next Gen car and the young talent in the NASCAR Cup Series.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's WISE Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Kyle Larson leads 28 laps and holds off late charges from Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday.
Kyle Larson took advantage of other drivers struggling on the Auto Club Speedway track, claiming his second career victory in Fontana.
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the World Find Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...
