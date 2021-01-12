Defending Chili Bowl Nationals winner Kyle Larson will be on the track Tuesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Larson has finished in the top five in three of the last five Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl began Monday night and continues through Saturday night’s 55-lap feature event.

MORE: Chase Briscoe scores top 10 in Monday’s main event

Larson, who will race this coming NASCAR season for Hendrick Motorsports, has won six preliminary night feature events, including the past three at the Chili Bowl.

Others with NASCAR connections scheduled to compete tonight is Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil and NBC and MRN broadcaster Dillon Welch.

Here’s when other drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to begin their Chili Bowl run this week:

Kyle Larson begins defense of Chili Bowl title originally appeared on NBCSports.com