Kyle Larson beats Chase Elliott to win at Watkins Glen

The only driver who can beat Chase Elliott on road courses is Kyle Larson.

Larson got his second road course win of the season on Sunday at Watkins Glen as he held off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate over the final seven laps. Elliott had to start at the back because of a pre-race inspection failure and was forced to pick his way through the field all day. Larson started near the front of the field and had the benefit of track position for most of the race.

Larson got the lead on lap 65 during the race's final sequence of pit stops. He entered pit road under green behind Martin Truex Jr. but came out ahead of Truex after the pit stops happened. Elliott — who spun at one point earlier in the race and had to make an unexpected stop for fresh tires — was able to chase down Truex but wasn't able to get near Larson's bumper after dealing with lapped traffic over the final two laps of the race.

The win is Larson's fifth of the season. He now has two road course wins this year after winning at Sonoma in June. Elliott, NASCAR's most dominant road course driver over the last few seasons, has the other two with wins at Circuit of the Americas and Road America.

Christopher Bell battles back to finish 7th

Christopher Bell was a threat to win Sunday's race until he got spun.

Larson got into Bell and spun him as the two entered Turn 1 with 35 laps to go while running second and third to Truex. The incident got Larson up to second and dropped Bell outside the top 10 and ruined his chances for a win.

AROUND GOES CHRISTOPHER BELL!



Kyle Larson locks it up entering turn 1, and gets into the No. 20!



TV: NBCSN#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cP0k3S5g4Q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 8, 2021

Bell was no guarantee to win the race but he felt like a lock for a top five before the spin. Instead, he had to fight his way back to seventh as all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars finished in the top seven.

Story continues

Three of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars also finished in the top seven. With William Byron finishing sixth, the only Hendrick car that wasn't in the top eight was Alex Bowman in 20th.

Race results

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

5. Denny Hamlin

6. William Byron

7. Christopher Bell

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Chase Briscoe

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Matt DiBenedetto

12. Ross Chastain

13. Kurt Busch

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Austin Dillon

16. Aric Almirola

17. Chris Buescher

18. Cole Custer

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Alex Bowman

21. Michael McDowell

22. Joey Logano

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Corey LaJoie

25. Ryan Newman

26. Anthony Alfredo

27. Erik Jones

28. Ryan Preece

29. Justin Haley

30. Kyle Tilley

31. Daniel Suarez

32. Quin Houff

33. Josh Bilicki

34. RC Enerson

35. Brad Keselowski

36. Garrett Smithley

37. James Davison

