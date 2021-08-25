Kyle Larson bags Busch Pole for Daytona regular-season finale

Kyle Larson has secured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the sixth time this season, in search of his first Daytona victory. He leads Denny Hamlin by 28 points in the final battle for the series’ regular-season championship, which includes a 15-point bonus in the playoff-point tally.

AJ Allmendinger claimed the pole for Friday’s Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Allmendinger is the Xfinity Series’ most recent winner, prevailing in triple overtime last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 14 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 16 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 19 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 21 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 22 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 23 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 28 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 29 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 33 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 34 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing 39 Landon Cassill 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 40 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.