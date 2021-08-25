Kyle Larson bags Busch Pole for Daytona regular-season finale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·3 min read
Kyle Larson bags Busch Pole for Daytona regular-season finale
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Larson has secured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

RELATED: Cup Series starting lineup | Xfinity Series starting lineup

Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the sixth time this season, in search of his first Daytona victory. He leads Denny Hamlin by 28 points in the final battle for the series’ regular-season championship, which includes a 15-point bonus in the playoff-point tally.

AJ Allmendinger claimed the pole for Friday’s Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Allmendinger is the Xfinity Series’ most recent winner, prevailing in triple overtime last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

RELATED: Daytona weekend schedule | Buy tickets

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

7

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

10

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

11

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

15

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

17

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

18

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

19

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

20

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

21

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

22

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

23

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

24

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

26

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing

27

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

28

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

29

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

30

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

31

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

33

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

34

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

37

Joey Gase

15

Rick Ware Racing

38

Kaz Grala

16

Kaulig Racing

39

Landon Cassill

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

40

David Starr

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Recommended Stories