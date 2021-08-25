Kyle Larson bags Busch Pole for Daytona regular-season finale
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson has secured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
RELATED: Cup Series starting lineup | Xfinity Series starting lineup
Larson, the series points leader, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the first spot for the sixth time this season, in search of his first Daytona victory. He leads Denny Hamlin by 28 points in the final battle for the series’ regular-season championship, which includes a 15-point bonus in the playoff-point tally.
AJ Allmendinger claimed the pole for Friday’s Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Allmendinger is the Xfinity Series’ most recent winner, prevailing in triple overtime last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
RELATED: Daytona weekend schedule | Buy tickets
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
7
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
9
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
10
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
11
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
15
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
16
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
17
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
18
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
19
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
20
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
21
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
22
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
23
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
24
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing
27
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
28
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
29
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
30
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
31
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
33
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
34
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
37
Joey Gase
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Kaz Grala
16
Kaulig Racing
39
Landon Cassill
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
40
David Starr
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.