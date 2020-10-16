Kyle Larson Applies for NASCAR Reinstatement

From Autoweek

Kyle Larson has applied for NASCAR reinstatement

He has been suspended since April for using a racial slur on iRacing

Larson could soon be free to sign with any NASCAR team for 2021

Kyle Larson has applied for NASCAR reinstatement.

No decision has been reached by the sanctioning body, but if approved, it would pave the way for the 28-year-old to sign a contract for the 2021 season following a year spent racing on dirt and beginning to rehabilitate his imagine.

NASCAR suspended Larson on April 13, one day following his utterance of a racial slur while participating in a iRacing event that was streamed over the internet. Chip Ganassi Racing fired him on April 14 after sponsors and Chevrolet each suspended its contracts with him.

NASCAR’s suspension required Larson to attend sensitivity training lessons, which he completed by May 6, while pursuing other avenues of atonement.



Larson has previously worked alongside the Urban Youth Racing School and has spent a considerable amount of time with its members to discuss what transpired and how the driver can use the moment to better educate himself and others. He has also spent time with former professional soccer player Tony Sanneh and the members of his charitable foundation.

He attended a George Floyd memorial with the The Sanneh Foundation -- doing so away from the public spotlight.







In addition to winning nine out of his last 10 dirt races across both Sprint Car and Midget competition, Kyle Larson has been contributing to charity programs like the @Sannehfdn this summer.https://t.co/lSgZiG0WH1 pic.twitter.com/gUol5dOQ4L — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) June 21, 2020





During that time, Larson has also returned to his dirt racing roots, winning 42 times in 82 appearances across Sprint Car, Midget and Late Model competition.

Purely from a sporting standpoint, it is one of the most impressive on-track seasons in dirt history.

Larson issued a essay on his website on Oct. 4 that detailed what he has learned over the past six months.

"Since April, I’ve done a lot of reflecting," Larson penned. "I realized how little I really knew about the African-American experience in this country and racism in general. Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago, because it would’ve made me a better person – the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn."

Larson referenced conversations with Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, multimedia executive Kevin Liles and Mike Metcalf -- a Black crew member that was on his No. 42 team for several years.

"I’ve worked with Mike since I started in NASCAR, and disappointing him was the same as letting down family," Larson penned.

He hired a diversity coach, Doug Harris of The Kaleidoscope Group.

Larson noted in the essay that he’s had discussions with various individuals about race and how he can be more sensitive to others.

"Everyone I’ve talked to was fully aware of the mistake I made and they chose to invest their time and energy into my growth as a person."



For the first time, we're hearing from @NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he was fired in April for using a racial slur during a virtual racing event.



In his first TV interview, he spoke to @JBsportscaster about race in America and why he's hoping for a second chance. pic.twitter.com/zOXoVTU8J8 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 16, 2020

Larson appeared on CBS This Morning for his first nationally televised interview since the incident.

"I feel like I’ve definitely grown more in these last six months than I have in the 28 years I’ve been alive," Larson said during the interview.

