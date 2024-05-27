Kyle Larson double duty day gets assist from Justin Allgaier at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) gets out of his car during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2024 Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson wanted to make history today as he planned to participate in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The only problem, the Indy 500 took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the Coca-Cola 600 takes place in Concord, North Carolina. That's nearly 600 miles between the tracks.

Still, Larson was intent on accomplishing this feat and becoming just the fifth person in history to do so (Kurt Busch, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and John Andretti). Unfortunately, nature had other plans. Severe rainstorms forced several delays to the Indy 500, and when all was said and done, Larson finished the race in 18th place with the race in Concord having already started at 6 p.m. ET.

NASCAR obviously wanted this double duty to be pulled off though. This would be a huge accomplishment for the sport, so they were ready to do anything to ensure Larson would be able to compete in the Coca-Cola 600. So, who would be Larson's hero? Justin Allgaier.

Although Allgaier had said previously that he did not want to replace Kyle Larson in the Coca-Cola 600, it seems NASCAR found a happy medium, allowing Allgaier to start the race, but enabling Larson to sub-in for Allgaier whenever he arrives, likely during a stage break.

This was massive news for Larson, who needs to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 in order to be eligible for the NASCAR playoffs. Of course, there was always potential that NASCAR would give Larson a waiver, exempting him from the race, but that had not happened.

NASCAR News: Former President Trump takes in NASCAR Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson arrives in time as weather sets in

Nature taketh, and it giveth back it seems.

Due to rains, thunderstorms, and high winds picking up in Concord, the red flag came out just as Larson arrived on the track. The race was forced to come to an immediate halt, and Larson was able to transition seamlessly into his car.

Talk about a caution that couldn't be timed any better.



Kyle Larson now on speedway grounds, and is on pit-road, and the red flag is about to be displayed due to lightning.



So during the driver swap there will be no positions lost on the track.#CocaCola600 #NASCAR — Devin Kupka (@Devin_Kupka) May 27, 2024

Unfortunately, there is still a chance that NASCAR calls the race entirely if rain does not let up on the track. With that in mind, Larson may have arrived in Concord just to not be able to race at all. That would be a travesty. Should that be the case, here are the standings.

Lightning/rain delay at @CLTMotorSpdwy with 151 laps to go. Here's the Top 10:



1. Christopher Bell

2. Brad Keselowski

3. William Byron

4. Tyler Reddick

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Ty Gibbs

7. Chase Elliott

8. Ross Chastain

9. Alex Bowman

10. Josh Berry #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/zVwOTJPetz — PRN (@PRNlive) May 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyle Larson gets huge assist from Justin Allgaier on double duty day