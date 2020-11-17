Kyle Kuzma's Twitter Account Deactivated After He Called for 'Disrespect on My Name' to End
As NBA trade rumors heat up, Kyle Kuzma's Twitter account has been deactivated.
Last week, Kuzma took to Twitter to ruminate on the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his followers if they thought a shutdown to curb the spread of the disease is a move that people in the U.S. would be cool with. His comments didn't sit well with many.
Related Articles
Fans Make Petition for Kyle Kuzma Not to Receive a Ring If Lakers Win NBA Finals (UPDATE)
Former Lakers Assistant Coach Brian Shaw Thinks Lakers Will Trade Kyle Kuzma
More Complex
Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 Book - Now available for pre-order!
Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.
Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok