Kyle Kuzma: ”Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s***’

Kyle Kuzma enjoyed serving on LeBron James‘ court with the Lakers.

Kuzma got the attention he craved. He got a championship ring. He got a lucrative contract.

Now, he’s getting a new opportunity with the Wizards – and still riding for LeBron.

Kuzma hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in Washington’s win over the Cavaliers last night.

Kuzma, via Chases Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I was just ready for it and plus there were some hecklers during the game talking to me, so I had to. It was their fault, really, it was their fault,” he said. That prompted a follow-up question from a reporter in the arena who saw him turn to the crowd after one of his fourth quarter threes. “That was to them. Yeah, they had a sign up that said ‘LeBron [James] won Kuzma his ring.’ I said ‘without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—.’ They chose violence, so I just kept going,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma has a point. Since 2000, the Cavs’ worst record with LeBron (35-47 his rookie year) is better than than their best record without LeBron (33-49 in 2013-14).

Maybe this year’s Cleveland team (7-5) will break the trend.

But it has been a long time since the Cavaliers have been competitive without LeBron.

For his part, Kuzma really made the most of his big night. After the game, he autographed the sign:

Get @kylekuzma to see this I was the one! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dFeYB4cBtm — TO (@Tommy_Olesky) November 11, 2021

