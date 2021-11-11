Kyle Kuzma: ”Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s***’
Kyle Kuzma enjoyed serving on LeBron James‘ court with the Lakers.
Kuzma got the attention he craved. He got a championship ring. He got a lucrative contract.
Now, he’s getting a new opportunity with the Wizards – and still riding for LeBron.
Kuzma hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in Washington’s win over the Cavaliers last night.
Kuzma, via Chases Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“I was just ready for it and plus there were some hecklers during the game talking to me, so I had to. It was their fault, really, it was their fault,” he said.
That prompted a follow-up question from a reporter in the arena who saw him turn to the crowd after one of his fourth quarter threes.
“That was to them. Yeah, they had a sign up that said ‘LeBron [James] won Kuzma his ring.’ I said ‘without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—.’ They chose violence, so I just kept going,” Kuzma said.
Kuzma has a point. Since 2000, the Cavs’ worst record with LeBron (35-47 his rookie year) is better than than their best record without LeBron (33-49 in 2013-14).
Maybe this year’s Cleveland team (7-5) will break the trend.
But it has been a long time since the Cavaliers have been competitive without LeBron.
For his part, Kuzma really made the most of his big night. After the game, he autographed the sign:
Get @kylekuzma to see this I was the one! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dFeYB4cBtm
— TO (@Tommy_Olesky) November 11, 2021
