Kyle Kuzma to Cavs hecklers: 'Without 'Bron, Cleveland wouldn't be s***'

If you talk trash to Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, don't expect him to just sit back and take it. Kumza got into it with some Cleveland Cavaliers fans during Wednesday's contest, telling them, "Without 'Bron, Cleveland wouldn't be s***."

The heckling fans brought a sign to the game that read, "LeBron [James] won Kuzma his ring," according to Kuzma. Those fans reportedly heckled Kuzma throughout the game. It reached a point where Kuzma responded after hitting a go-ahead three with just seconds remaining in the contest.

"There was some hecklers during the game talking to me, so it was their fault, really," Kuzma said. "They had a sign up that said LeBron won Kuzma his ring, and I said, 'Without 'Bron, Cleveland wouldn't be s***.'"

Washington won the game 97-94.

Following the contest, Kuzma apparently autographed the sign, suggesting his trash talk wasn't totally mean-spirited.

Kyle Kuzma won championship ring with Lakers

Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a member of the team during the 2019-20 NBA season, when the Lakers won it all. A season earlier, LeBron James joined the team as a free agent. The team traded for Anthony Davis before the 2019-20 season, and he proved to be the final piece of the championship puzzle.

With the Lakers seeking another title, the team packaged Kuzma as part of a trade for Russell Westbrook. In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. He's played a huge role in the Wizards getting out to a hot start.

At 8-3, the Wizards are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference.