Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma loves being the fashion guy. His unique ways of showing off what he's wearing are often brought to light, no matter who understands it or not.

As far as Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell is concerned, he's not too keen on what Kuz brings to the table -- at least in this particular outfit.

In one of Kuzma's latest Instagram posts, he's sporting a leopard shirt with the top buttons unfastened and some glossy black pants and a sweater. He completed the look with white-rimmed sunglasses and a ton of confidence:

Russell left a comment: "This ain't it brotha."

Kuzma tried again in another look a couple of days later with a black suit to match his spectacles and a white T-shirt underneath:

"Is this better?" Kuzma asked in the caption.

Whether it's an improvement or not, Kuzma doesn't appear to care. He likes the way he looks.

D-Lo and Kuzma know each other well. Kuzma, the No. 27 pick in the 2017 draft, was part of a trade that sent Russell to the Brooklyn Nets from the Lakers back in June of 2017.

The 24-year-old also was involved in trade rumors recently involving the Sacramento Kings, with Bogdan Bogdanovic as the potential return. However, Kings' Insider James Ham reported this would be unlikely citing a source.

Either way, the two seem to have a very fun and facetious relationship with the way they go back and forth with one another on social media.

But Kuzma proves when ya look good, ya feel good.

Kyle Kuzma seeks D'Angelo Russell approval on latest fashion outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area